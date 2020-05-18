Local growers urge Sindh govt for provision of fertilizers on subsidized rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The growers have demanded of the Sindh government to provide them fertilizer on subsidy rates so that they could overcome the prevailing crisis.

While talking to media persons on Monday, local growers, including Altaf Hussain Phulpoto, Shahid Hussain and others said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved agriculture subsidy of Rs37 billion for fertilizers.

They said the government has provided Rs925 subsidy on 50kg bag of DAP fertilizer and Rs242 on urea bag, the dealers were not selling fertilizers on government's subsidised rates as DAP was being sold for Rs3,300 per bag, while urea Rs1,700 in the markets.

The growers alleged the dealers had refused to provide subsidy on fertilizers as announced by the Sindh government.

The growers said they were already suffering severe financial loss due to lockdown as well as locust swarm attack on their standing crops.

They alleged that there were dealers' monopoly and they asked the Sindh government and concerned authorities to ensure the provision of fertilizers to the growers on subsidized rates as announced by the government.