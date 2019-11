Deputy Commissioner Narowal Dr. Waheed Asghar announced a local holiday on Nov 9 in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Dr. Waheed Asghar announced a local holiday on Nov 9 in Narowal

According to the DC, there will be an official local holiday in Narowal district in connection with the opening of grand project of Kartarpur Corridor.

The district administration issued a notification in this regard.