Local holiday announced on Sakhi Jam Datar Urs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind has announced local holiday within the limits of district Shaheed Benazirabd on November 20, 2023 on account of 752nd Annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Ali Asghar Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar, according to a notification issued on Monday.

