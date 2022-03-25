Local holiday at Lahore High Court principal seat, other courts on March 26

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has declared Saturday, March 26, 2022 as a local holiday on account of the Urs of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain (RA).

According to a notification issued on Friday, LHC Principal Seat and all sessions as well as civil courts of Lahore district will not function.

However, written tests for posts of additional district and sessions judges and interviews for the post of library attendant will be held as per schedule on Saturday, it added.