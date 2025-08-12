Local holiday declared in Rawalpindi on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema has declared a local holiday on Wednesday (August 13) in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema has declared a local holiday on Wednesday (August 13) in the district.

All emergency dealing departments, institutions and authorities would, however, remain operational, a notification issued by the Office of Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday said.