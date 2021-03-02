UrduPoint.com
Local Holiday For Mela Channan Peer On March 11

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:26 PM

Bahawalpur city administration has announced local holiday on account of Mela Channan Peer on March 11

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur city administration has announced local holiday on account of Mela Channan Peer on March 11.

The holiday would be observed on first Thursday of the Mela whereas it would continues for consecutive seven Thursdays, said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial .

All the government and private offices and educational institutions of Bahawalpur District would be remained closed on March 11.

More Stories From Pakistan

