Local Holiday For Mela Channan Peer On March 17
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 06:25 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A local holiday will be observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district on March 17 on account of Mela Channan Peer.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has issued a notification in this regard.
Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench and district and civil courts will also observe the holiday on March 17.