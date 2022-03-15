UrduPoint.com

Local Holiday For Mela Channan Peer On March 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 06:25 PM

Local holiday for Mela Channan Peer on March 17

A local holiday will be observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district on March 17 on account of Mela Channan Peer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A local holiday will be observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district on March 17 on account of Mela Channan Peer.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has issued a notification in this regard.

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench and district and civil courts will also observe the holiday on March 17.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur March Court

Recent Stories

Social Welfare Dept, WCCI to launch technical cour ..

Social Welfare Dept, WCCI to launch technical courses for women: minister

1 minute ago
 Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous ..

Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous' 35 hours

1 minute ago
 Intl community must take notice of India's bellige ..

Intl community must take notice of India's belligerence: AJK President

1 minute ago
 Voters, member parliaments, candidates urged to co ..

Voters, member parliaments, candidates urged to cooperate with ECP for conductin ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welf ..

PTI govt striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: President Alvi

3 minutes ago
 Students advised to promote tolerance, peace in so ..

Students advised to promote tolerance, peace in society by repressing extremism

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>