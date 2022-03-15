Local holiday for Mela Channan Peer on March 17

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A local holiday will be observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district on March 17 on account of Mela Channan Peer.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has issued a notification in this regard.

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench and district and civil courts will also observe the holiday on March 17.