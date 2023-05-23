BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The local holiday will be observed in all three districts of Bahawalpur division on the death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi for the first time on May 24.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Quran Khwani will be held in three districts.

He told that the Guard of Honor will be presented at his tomb in Derawar, Cholistan where a special ceremony will be held to commemorate his services.

Quran Khwani will also be held at Shahi Masjid near Derawar Fort.