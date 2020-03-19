Local holiday observed at Mela Channan Peer, no activity held at shrine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Local holiday was observed here on Tuesday at the shrine of Hazrat Channan Peer located in Cholsitan.

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench, District and Civil courts also remained closed, however, no activities were held due to the COVID 19 pandemic alert.

Hundreds of devotees arrived at the shrine but were sent back due precautionary measures against the coronavirus.