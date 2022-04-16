Local holiday observed in Khairpur on account of annual Urs of Sachak Sarmast

All offices and educational institute of Khairpur district remained closed on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :All offices and educational institute of Khairpur district remained closed on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner of Khairpur, Saifullah Abro announced a public holiday in the district on April 16th (Saturday) in connection with the 201st Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast RA.

The Shah Abdul Latif University also remained closed on the account of annual urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast r.a.