Local Holiday Observed On Fifth Thursday Of Mela Channan Peer
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Fifth Thursday of Mela Chanan Peer was observed today.
Devotees from various areas of the country visited the shrine of Hazrat Channan Peer in Cholistan.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Iqbal Channar had ordered a local holiday within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district.
The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur, and other educational institutions remained closed today.
Mela Chanan Peer continues for seven Thursdays and the fifth Thursday is considered to be the most special.
