Local holiday on Aug 27

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur announced local holiday on August 27 (Saturday) in connection with the 265th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bulleh Shah here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by District Information Officer, the three day urs celebrations would be held from August 26 to 28 in Kasur. A notification for local holiday on August 27 was issued, the release added.