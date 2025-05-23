Local Holiday On Death Anniversary Of Nawab Sadiq On May 24
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner announced a district-wide holiday on May 24 on the death anniversary of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, the last Nawab of Bahawalpur.
A notification, issued today, declares a local holiday within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district to honor the memory of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, who played a significant role in the region's history. He passed away on May 24. 1966, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and development efforts that shaped Bahawalpur into a recognized princely state.
The holiday is being observed to pay tribute to his contributions and to reflect on his influence in the local and national context. Senior officials and residents are encouraged to participate in remembrance events and tribute ceremonies organized across the district. Schools, government offices, and businesses will remain closed as a mark of respect. This annual observance serves as a reminder of the historical significance of the last Nawab and his enduring legacy in the cultural and political fabric of Bahawalpur.
