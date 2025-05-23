Open Menu

Local Holiday On Death Anniversary Of Nawab Sadiq On May 24

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Local holiday on death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq on May 24

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner announced a district-wide holiday on May 24 on the death anniversary of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, the last Nawab of Bahawalpur.

A notification, issued today, declares a local holiday within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district to honor the memory of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, who played a significant role in the region's history. He passed away on May 24. 1966, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and development efforts that shaped Bahawalpur into a recognized princely state.

The holiday is being observed to pay tribute to his contributions and to reflect on his influence in the local and national context. Senior officials and residents are encouraged to participate in remembrance events and tribute ceremonies organized across the district. Schools, government offices, and businesses will remain closed as a mark of respect. This annual observance serves as a reminder of the historical significance of the last Nawab and his enduring legacy in the cultural and political fabric of Bahawalpur.

Recent Stories

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

43 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

58 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

58 minutes ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

2 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 hours ago
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan