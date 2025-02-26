Local holiday on Feb 27 for Channan Pir mela

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq has declared a local holiday for Thursday, February 27 within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district on account of mela Channan Pir.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

Traditionally the local holiday was observed on the fifth Thursday of Mela Channan Pir which continues for seven Thursdays. However, due to Ramazan, the holiday is being observed on the second Thursday.