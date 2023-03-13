Local holiday on March 16 for Mela Channan Peer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :On account of Mela Chanan Peer, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has declared a local holiday within the revenue limits of the Bahawalpur district on March 16, said a notification issued here.

Mela Chanan Peer, a festival named after a famous Sufi saint, continues for seven consecutive Thursdays starting in February every year while the fifth Thursday is considered to be the most special and celebrated as a local holiday.