Local holiday on March 19 for Mela Channan Peer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Local holiday will be observed within the limits of Bahawalpur district on March 19 to celebrate of Mela Channan Peer.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has issued a notification in this regard.

Mela Channar Peer continues for seven Thursdays and local holiday is observed on the fifth Thursday of the historic festival.