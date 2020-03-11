Local Holiday On March 19 For Mela Channan Peer
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Local holiday will be observed within the limits of Bahawalpur district on March 19 to celebrate of Mela Channan Peer.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has issued a notification in this regard.
Mela Channar Peer continues for seven Thursdays and local holiday is observed on the fifth Thursday of the historic festival.