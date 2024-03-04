Local Holiday On March 7 On Account Of Mela Channan Peer
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Local holiday will be observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur District on March 7 on account of Mela Channan Peer
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Local holiday will be observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur District on March 7 on account of Mela Channan Peer.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has issued a notification in this regard.
Mela Channan Peer continues for seven Thursdays. However, the fifth Thursday is the most important, and devotees from far-flung areas visit Channan Peer Mazaar in Cholistan to attend the Mela.
