Local Holiday On March 7 On Account Of Mela Channan Peer

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Local holiday on March 7 on account of Mela Channan Peer

Local holiday will be observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur District on March 7 on account of Mela Channan Peer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Local holiday will be observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur District on March 7 on account of Mela Channan Peer.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has issued a notification in this regard.

Mela Channan Peer continues for seven Thursdays. However, the fifth Thursday is the most important, and devotees from far-flung areas visit Channan Peer Mazaar in Cholistan to attend the Mela.

