Local holiday on Nov 9

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on November 9 in Sialkot district on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

District administration has also issued the formal official notification of the local holiday.