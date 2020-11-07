Local Holiday On Nov 9
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:11 PM
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on November 9 in Sialkot district on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of Poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on November 9 in Sialkot district on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.
District administration has also issued the formal official notification of the local holiday.