UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Holiday On Nov 9

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:11 PM

Local holiday on Nov 9

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on November 9 in Sialkot district on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of Poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on November 9 in Sialkot district on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

District administration has also issued the formal official notification of the local holiday.

Related Topics

Sialkot November

Recent Stories

4th Martial Arts Sports Festival-2020 held

1 minute ago

ICCI calls for abolishing TOU Metering to provide ..

1 minute ago

Oil Production in Libya Exceeds 1 Million Barrels ..

1 minute ago

Shibli inquires after Chaudhry Shujat's health

1 minute ago

2-day National Olive festival inaugurated

14 minutes ago

Jahnzaib visits Sahulat Bazaars of Bahawalpur, Kha ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.