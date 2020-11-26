UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Industries Invited To Participate In Pakistan Navy Shipbuilding Frigate Project

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:53 AM

Local industries invited to participate in Pakistan Navy shipbuilding frigate project

The Managing Director, Navel Research and Development Institute Indigenous Technical Development Wing of Pakistan Navy, Commodore Muhammad Shafiq Khan, has informed that Pakistan Navy was going to build a modern frigate with national resources for which the local industries were being invited to participate in this shipbuilding frigate project

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Managing Director, Navel Research and Development Institute Indigenous Technical Development Wing of Pakistan Navy, Commodore Muhammad Shafiq Khan, has informed that Pakistan Navy was going to build a modern frigate with national resources for which the local industries were being invited to participate in this shipbuilding frigate project. Talking to traders and industrialists here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he further informed that participation of civil and local industries in this national project could be possible after registration with his organization. Commodore Muhammad Shafiq Khan visited HCCI secretariat on invitation of President Fahad Hussain Shaikh, said a HCCI press release issued here on Wednesday.

Khan said that the organization has planned to organize seminars to provide required technical information to those civil and local industries which are interested in this national project.The President HCCI Fahad Hussain Shaikh, while welcoming Commodore Shafiq Khan and other guests including Captain Burhan Ahmed, Lieutenant Commander Sohiab and Lieutenant Raheel, said Hyderabad is the second biggest trade and industrial hub of Sindh and the industrialists of the city were ready to extend full cooperation with DITD Directorate of Pakistan Navy.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Jee, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Members of HCCI Executive Committee Ali Ahmed, Zia Jaferi, Khatri Rasool Bux Taj, Yousuf Dada and Haji Ikhtiar Arain were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Navy Hyderabad Chamber Hub Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

3 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

3 hours ago

Cold wave grips in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.