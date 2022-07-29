UrduPoint.com

Local Innovations Be Recognized In Product Line Of Multinational Companies : Prof. Dr. Asif Ali

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan Prof. Dr. Asif Ali asked the multinational agriculture companies to recognize and give space to local innovations in their product line

During a visit last Wednesday to Corteva AgriScience, a state of the art research center, established at Renala Khurd (Okara) by Corteva Agriscience early 2022, Dr. Asif, leading a group of faculty members, stressed on bilateral cooperation through joint research to solve different problems confronting agriculture through modern technology.

The two sides reaffirmed commitment to continuation of joint research activities, MNSUA spokesman said on Friday. VC MNSUA said that modern technology could be helpful in tackling problems of armyworm, Borer and other diseases.

He also highlighted the need for incorporating drone technology and commended the Corteva Agriculture team for their contribution to agriculture sector and overall economy.

Dr. Asif urged multinational companies to give space to local innovations so that researchers' contribution could be recognized and intellectual property rights secured. It will greatly benefit Pakistan, he added.

Corteva Agriscience team leader said, it was the first and only agriculture-exclusive multinational company doing business in Pakistan. He said, maize hybrid seed manufacturing was currently the company's Primary focus, however, company was also interested in working on alfalfa, millet, mustard, and rice.

Briefing about pest management strategies, team of Corteva Agriscience argued about the importance of Integrated Pest Management Technology (IPM) and technology intervention particularly drone technology for better insect-pest management.

Prof. Dr. Asif Ali asked Corteva team to organise a hands-on training session to learn how to properly employ drone technology for improved pest management. He also asked them to work on the biopesticide products created by MNS-University of Agriculture to encourage local researchers. Dean faculty agriculture, Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Director of the Institute of Plant Breeding and Biotechnology Dr. Hammad Nadeem, Dr. Abid Hussain, Dr. Asif Shahzad, Dr. Fawwad Ahmad Zafar represented MNSUA while Talal Hakeem, Rasheed Ahmad and executive director CropLife Association Pakistan Akhlaq Ahmad were also present.

