Local Journalist Deprived Of Motorcycle, Cash
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A local journalist was deprived of motorcycle, cash and mobile phone at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road on Wednesday.
According to police sources, local journalist and vice president Tehsil Muzaffargarh press club, Rana Rizwan Ahmed was going to office from his house situated at Mouza Mahra on motorcycle when he was intercepted by two unidentified armed robbers.
The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from him. The criminals also managed to escape from the scene.
Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, however, local journalist association has demanded of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider for early recovery of snatched valuables.
