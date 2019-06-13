UrduPoint.com
Local Journalists Held For Blackmailing Senior Journalist In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Local journalists held for blackmailing senior journalist in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Cyber Crime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday apprehended two out of three local journalists over alleged blackmailing and defamation of a senior journalist Mushtaq Ahmad Paracha of district Nowshera.

According to FIR registered by FIA Baacha Khan of district Mardan, Raheem Gul of Nowshera and Gul Samar Shah of Nowshera Cantt were allegedly involved in defamation of senior colleague on social media.

The three local journalists were allegedly involved in creating fake IDs in the name of senior colleague on Facebook and blackmailing and defaming him. The FIA cybercrime wing and technical experts analysis and investigated the three IDs and found the involvement of the three accused.

FIA arrested Bacha Khan and Gul Samar while notice was served to third Raheem Khan to appear before Cybercrime Circle of FIA and clear his position.

