Local landlords urged to use land for fish farming

District Officer Fisheries Kohat Hameed Asghar Afridi on Tuesday urged the local landlords to use their idle land for fish farming

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :District Officer Fisheries Kohat Hameed Asghar Afridi on Tuesday urged the local landlords to use their idle land for fish farming.

Talking to Radio Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the Fisheries department was providing free of charge consultation and other services for promotion of fish farming, adding that it was the best business where the chance of financial losses were very thin.

He said that the department had also started tele-farming to facilitate people. They could contact on 0348-1117070 till 8 p.m. for any kind of information and consultation.

Hameed said that any person willing to use his land for fish farming should get registered with Model Farms Services Centre in Kohat and all kinds of services would be provided to him free of charge while fingerlings of different species of fish would also be provided on government subsidized rates.

He said that nutritionists also advise intake of fish atleast once a week.

To a question he said that fishing with the use of dynamite or electricity was strictly prohibited under the law and a cognizable offense.