Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A local leader of “Kisan Itehad” and a farmer were shot dead by unknown outlaws at Village 124/10-R near Thatha Sadiqabad on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Chaudhry Ehsan-Ul-Haq Kahloon s/o Muhammad Aslam resident of Village 124/10-R went to his outhouse situated at the same locality where he usually met with his friends when some unknown outlaws shot him dead and escaped from the scene.

The brother of the deceased Imran-Ul-Haq reported police that the family had no dispute with anyone and never engaged in any illegal activities.

Receiving information through emergency helpline 15, DSP Jahanian Circle Imdad Hussain Baloch along with SHO Thatha Sadiqabad police station Shoaib Ahmed reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident by collecting evidence from the crime scene by the forensic team.

DSP Imdad Hussain Baloch while talking on the occasion, said that the body had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian for autopsy and assured the heirs that justice would prevail and the criminals would be behind bar soon.

