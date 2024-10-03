Local Leader Of QWP Assassinated
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A local leader of Qaumi Watan Party Hamid Ali was shot dead by unknown persons in his fields here, said an FIR registered on Thursday by brother of the deceased.
The brother reported to police that his brother Hamid Ali went to Tanu Dheri Branch Motorway Service Road to visit his fields on a motorcycle, adding that after a while he received an information that Hamid Ali was lying murdered in the fields.
He said that Hamid Ali had no enmity or grudge against anyone.
Police station Lahore had registered an FIR and started investigation into the blind murder.
APP/adi
