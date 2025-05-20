Local Leaders Assure Full Support To Security Forces Against Terrorism
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A joint jirga comprising political and national leaders of the Lal Qila Sub-Division in Dir Payan on Tuesday unanimously passed several important resolutions reflecting the area's firm stance against terrorism assuring strong support to the security forces against the menace.
The jirga was held here in the presence of key security and administrative officials. Participants included Commandant Dir Task Force Sanaullah, District Police Officer Khalid Abdul Salam, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila Baqir Ali.
Local leaders paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, lauding its efforts in defeating India on multiple fronts and suppressing terrorist elements.
In a bold declaration, the people of Lal Qila Sub-Division announced their complete disassociation from all terrorists and their facilitators.
A stern warning was issued, urging terrorists present in the region particularly in Lal Qila to surrender to the state or leave the area.
The jirga warned that failure to comply would result in decisive action to eliminate their presence.
The participants also expressed their rejection of anti-state propaganda and reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army and national security institutions.
Commandant Sanaullah thanked the local elders for their steadfast support during recent operations and emphasized that the past successes against terrorism in the Malakand Division were made possible through close collaboration between the people and the security forces.
APP/aiq-adi
