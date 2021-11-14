UrduPoint.com

Local Martial Arts Club Wins Vietnamese Championship

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Local martial arts club wins Vietnamese championship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Pasban Martial Arts Club Multan won series of competitions of divisional Vietnamese Martial Arts Championship arranged here on Sunday.

Following this, a prize distribution ceremony titled as "Iqbal Day Vovinum Demonstration Championship" was organised by local sports department at sports gymnasium where a large number of children aged between 7-17 and their parents participated.

As many as 30 winners of fighting competition were awarded trophy with 80 declared as runner- ups received medals during auspicious ceremony.

The event was graced by chief guests including Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem, Chairman Insaf Sports Cultural Wing Muhammed Nadeem, Tehsil Sports Officer Noor Qaisrani, District Sports Officer Adnan Naeem. While Rana Jahanzeb was organizer of the event.

After prize distribution, chief guest Rana Nadeem advised the winners through the speech as to honor their rank.

He asked them to use their knowledge and skills only for the purposes of self-defense and never for the motive of aggression.

Noor Qaisrani asked kids and young players that martial arts practice would keep huge impact on their lives. He said if someone gets in a confrontation anytime, it doesn't need to escalate.

Rana Jahanzeb said, being an instructor, he tried to teach kids and young people that there's more to life than wasting times on gadgets. I always try to help everybody to learn about Vovinum martial arts which includes a variety of fighting system, he said.

Khanewal Vovinum Martial Arts clinched second position while Vehari Vovinum Martial Arts stood third in the championship.

General Secretary of Vovinum Martial Arts Losha Zaidi performed as stage secretary of the event.

