Local Met Office Rain Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Local Met office rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

