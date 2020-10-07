Local members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Wednesday said Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz remained in office for four-and-a-half years and resigned from the post five months before end of his tenure for political gains

Terming his stay as head of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) a 'disaster' and 'nuisance' for the Federal Capital's dwellers, they said Anser had failed to deliver and come up to expectations of the voters, who had elected him as first mayor of Islamabad.

"Anser Aziz wants to be a 'political martyr' as he has played a political move to discredit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for his own failures during his tenure as the head of MCI," d MNA Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz said.

Talking to APP, he rejected Anser Aziz's claim of being powerless, saying he himself had requested to the government for transfer of major departments such as sanitation, water and environment to any relevant authority for ensuring smooth and effective service delivery to ease the difficulties being faced by the Capital's citizens.

Welcoming the decision of Ministry of Interior for transfer of major departments to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), he said bringing of the departments of civic amenities under one umbrella would fast-track the development of city and help transform 'Islamabad-the beautiful' into a model city under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khurram said Anser Aziz had headed both the CDA and the MCI but did not bother to resolve the public issues by approving the latter's financial rules.

He said the condition of roads, solid waste system, streetlights and footpaths got deteriorated during his tenure. He remained involved in doing politics instead of resolving the civic problems, the MNA remarked.

"Mayor Islamabad Ansar Aziz has been nuisance as head of MCI for 4 1/2 years for people of Islamabad. Resigning 5 months short of completing his tenure will not wash away his crimes and negligence," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said in a tweet.

The SAPM said the government was committed to transfer the power at the grassroots level and hinted at introducing a new local government system for the Capital city.

Sheikh Anser Aziz on Tuesday forwarded his resignation letter to the Chief Election Commissioner. The Election Commission of Pakistan, however, asked him on Wednesday to submit his resignation to the relevant authority.

