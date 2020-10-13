Local MNAs visit ongoing projects at Islamabad Expressway

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz Tuesday visited the Islamabad Expressway and reviewed the progress of work on Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz Tuesday visited the Islamabad Expressway and reviewed the progress of work on Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass.

The officials of CDA gave a detailed briefing to both the MNAs. They were informed that the projects were being started owing to increase in traffic volume as well as to meet the future requirements in the city.

Korang Bridge was being constructed at cost of Rs 659 million while for PWD Underpass Rs 428 million has been specified under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The completion time for PWD Underpass was seven months while Korang Bridge will be completed in 15 months, the officials told.

Ali Nawaz directed the CDA to complete both the projects on time by ensuring quality of work.

Khurram Nawaz said the completion of projects would not only ease the commuters but also help in maintaining the traffic flow in the city.