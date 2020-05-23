Local NGO distributes ration, Eidi among poor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Ration and Eidi was distributed among the poor, affected by the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus on Friday. According to the details, a local NGO Al Mustafa Welfare distributed the ration and other essential items among the needy people of the district on the humanitarian ground.

NGO head Maulana Zaheer Abbas Sajidi expressed his gratitude to other social activists who extended cooperation in that regard.