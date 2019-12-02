UrduPoint.com
Local Organization Provides Life Jackets For Boating In Tarbaila Lake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:14 PM

Local organization provides life jackets for boating in Tarbaila lake

To avoid accidents in Tarbaila Lake, Tanawal Welfare Organization Monday distributed free life jackets amongst locals and boatmen who are using boats for traveling at Padhana Khabalat here during a ceremony

HARIPUR, Dec 02(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ): To avoid accidents in Tarbaila Lake, Tanawal Welfare Organization Monday distributed free life jackets amongst locals and boatmen who are using boats for traveling at Padhana Khabalat here during a ceremony.

The participants of ceremony also offered Fatiha for martyrs of Tarbail Lake incident three months ago.

In the ceremony a large number of sailors, owners of boats and locals were preent.

The participants recalled how dozens of local people lost their lives during a boat accident in Tarbail lake due to unavailability of safety measure the travelers.

The local elders appreciated the NGO for making available life jackets of local travelers and sailors.

A representative of the NGO assured that more jackets would also be distributed amongst sailors at Darband the other bank of the Tarbaila Lake.

