Local Organization Provides Life Jackets For Boating In Tarbaila Lake
HARIPUR, Dec 02(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ): To avoid accidents in Tarbaila Lake, Tanawal Welfare Organization Monday distributed free life jackets amongst locals and boatmen who are using boats for traveling at Padhana Khabalat here during a ceremony.
The participants of ceremony also offered Fatiha for martyrs of Tarbail Lake incident three months ago.
In the ceremony a large number of sailors, owners of boats and locals were preent.
The participants recalled how dozens of local people lost their lives during a boat accident in Tarbail lake due to unavailability of safety measure the travelers.
The local elders appreciated the NGO for making available life jackets of local travelers and sailors.
A representative of the NGO assured that more jackets would also be distributed amongst sailors at Darband the other bank of the Tarbaila Lake.