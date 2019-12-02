Local organization provides life jackets for boating in Tarbaila lake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

To avoid accidents in Tarbaila Lake, Tanawal Welfare Organization Monday distributed free life jackets amongst locals and boatmen who are using boats for traveling at Padhana Khabalat here during a ceremony

HARIPUR, Dec 02(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ): To avoid accidents in Tarbaila Lake, Tanawal Welfare Organization Monday distributed free life jackets amongst locals and boatmen who are using boats for traveling at Padhana Khabalat here during a ceremony.

The participants of ceremony also offered Fatiha for martyrs of Tarbail Lake incident three months ago.

In the ceremony a large number of sailors, owners of boats and locals were preent.

The participants recalled how dozens of local people lost their lives during a boat accident in Tarbail lake due to unavailability of safety measure the travelers.

The local elders appreciated the NGO for making available life jackets of local travelers and sailors.

A representative of the NGO assured that more jackets would also be distributed amongst sailors at Darband the other bank of the Tarbaila Lake.