Local Pir Booked For Boy Sexual Harassment

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Local pir booked for boy sexual harassment

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A local pir was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a teenage boy in the limits of Hazro Police Station on Sunday, police sources said. 

            According to police sources, Muhammad Nawaz has reported to the police that he runs a shop on Dhaki Road, and his teenage orphan nephew, Amjad alias Jaddi, lives with him and works at his shop as a helper.

            Later on, Hazro Police registered a case against the suspect under sections 376 and 377-B of the of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

