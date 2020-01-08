Local players to be sent to foreign countries for training, coaching: Chief Minister Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said measure were being taken to send talented players to foreign countries including United Arab Emirates (UAE), China and friendly states for better training and coaching to improve sports activities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said measure were being taken to send talented players to foreign countries including United Arab Emirates (UAE), China and friendly states for better training and coaching to improve sports activities in Balochistan.

"Applications to be sent to ambassadors of same countries in this regard", Chief Minister added.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting to review problems of sports and planning of its development, said press release issued here.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan said hefty funds has been allocated for holding various sports competitions in province and Balochistan Sector would organize sports festival and Sports Gala at divisional level for enhancing capabilities of local players which could also improve attraction of youth towards games.

He said purpose of establishment of sports complex in each district was to provide all facilities to players in order to promote their talents, adding there was no lack of talented players in Balochistan but they need to impart facilitates of training and coaching.

"In this context, we would take cooperation of friendly countries to provide facilities of training and coaching in various games including athletes and swimming to talented players in province", he said.

He also directed that Chief Minister's Talent Hunt Program would be initiated soon from Schools level for provision of sports training and coaching for uplifting of capacity of game activities in respective areas of Balochistan.

Chief Minister said 60 percent of Pakistan's population was consisted on youth which would need right guidance in different fields including education and sports for giving them facilities of training for better game activities, so that positive result could be attained in country.

He also praised outstanding performance of Balochistan's Women and Male Teams in Throw Ball sports and directed that Throw Ball game would be introduced at coastal strip areas for promotion of sport actives.

Jam Kamal also instructed that colleges would be established for promotion of physical education syllabus at divisional level and ordered Secretary Sports Department that he would prepare SNE for creation of more jobs at divisional level for extending of sports in Balochistan.