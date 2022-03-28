UrduPoint.com

Local Political Players Part Of Global Conspiracy To Enslave Pakistan Forever: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Local political players part of global conspiracy to enslave Pakistan forever: Fawad

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was part of global conspiracy and local political players whose leader was sitting in Mayfair's apartments in London had conspired against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was part of global conspiracy and local political players whose leader was sitting in Mayfair's apartments in London had conspired against Pakistan.

Talking to the media along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar outside the Supreme Court, he said that political dwarfs like Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif were planning to enslave Pakistan permanently as these were the puppets whose control was in the hands of a person sitting in London.

Alluding to Nawaz Sharif, he said this person was involved in a conspiracy against Pakistan in collaboration with the international establishment.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had given the preliminary information about this global conspiracy in yesterday's meeting and with the passage of time, the rest of the pages of this global conspiracy would also be laid before the people. "This conspiracy is not against Imran Khan but against the people of Pakistan," Chaudhry Fawad said, adding that its objective was to subjugate the people of Pakistan.

Fawad Hussain said that in 1930s and 1940s, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought against global colonialism and on the same pattern, Imran Khan was also fighting a two-way battle. On the one hand he is exposing the conspiracy of the local establishment and on the other hand he was fighting the international establishment against Pakistan, he expressed.

Thanking the people of Pakistan for yesterday's historic public meeting, Chaudhry Fawad said that from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi, from the mountains of Quetta and Chaghi to Lahore and from Lahore to Islamabad, the manner in which the people responded to Imran Khan's leadership and held a largest gathering in history of Pakistan which was highly commendable.

The doors and walls of Islamabad were shaken by the footsteps of the participants of the Amr Bil Ma'ruf rally. He said that earlier, he had stated that those who had tabled the no-confidence motion would have to go through one million people but after yesterday's meeting, he added that they would have to go through over 200 million people to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said that proceedings on the reference filed by the President in the apex court were being held and the Attorney General was giving his arguments. The Attorney General has pleaded that Pakistan was a country with a parliamentary system of government and political parties were an integral part of this system.

Terming the importance of party discipline important in this system, he said interpretation of Article 63A was necessary for lifelong disqualification of turn coats to ensure a stable Parliamentary system.

He said if there were penalties for violators of party discipline, the unholy practice of sale and purchase of people's loyalties would end forever. He said that the loyalties of PTI's elected members were bought and kept in Sindh House, but he saluted those MNAs who turned down such offers and stood by Imran Khan.

He hoped that the Supreme Court in this reference, will impose lifelong disqualification for the members involved in floor crossing and it would give a ruling that their votes would not be counted.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Quetta Muhammad Ali Jinnah Vote Sale London Same Media From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cas ..

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cases surge

14 minutes ago
 Domestic tractor assembling grew by 21.4% in 07 mo ..

Domestic tractor assembling grew by 21.4% in 07 months

25 seconds ago
 Spain unveils 6-bn-euro economic plan to ease war ..

Spain unveils 6-bn-euro economic plan to ease war impact

27 seconds ago
 European Commission Recommends Canceling Schemes f ..

European Commission Recommends Canceling Schemes for Obtaining 'Golden Passports ..

29 seconds ago
 Berlin Refuses to Boycott Russian Energy Supplies ..

Berlin Refuses to Boycott Russian Energy Supplies in Current Conditions - Govern ..

32 seconds ago
 Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imra ..

Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imran’s claim of written threat

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>