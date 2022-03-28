Local political players part of global conspiracy to enslave Pakistan forever: Fawad

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was part of global conspiracy and local political players whose leader was sitting in Mayfair's apartments in London had conspired against Pakistan

Talking to the media along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar outside the Supreme Court, he said that political dwarfs like Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif were planning to enslave Pakistan permanently as these were the puppets whose control was in the hands of a person sitting in London.

Alluding to Nawaz Sharif, he said this person was involved in a conspiracy against Pakistan in collaboration with the international establishment.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had given the preliminary information about this global conspiracy in yesterday's meeting and with the passage of time, the rest of the pages of this global conspiracy would also be laid before the people. "This conspiracy is not against Imran Khan but against the people of Pakistan," Chaudhry Fawad said, adding that its objective was to subjugate the people of Pakistan.

Fawad Hussain said that in 1930s and 1940s, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought against global colonialism and on the same pattern, Imran Khan was also fighting a two-way battle. On the one hand he is exposing the conspiracy of the local establishment and on the other hand he was fighting the international establishment against Pakistan, he expressed.

Thanking the people of Pakistan for yesterday's historic public meeting, Chaudhry Fawad said that from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi, from the mountains of Quetta and Chaghi to Lahore and from Lahore to Islamabad, the manner in which the people responded to Imran Khan's leadership and held a largest gathering in history of Pakistan which was highly commendable.

The doors and walls of Islamabad were shaken by the footsteps of the participants of the Amr Bil Ma'ruf rally. He said that earlier, he had stated that those who had tabled the no-confidence motion would have to go through one million people but after yesterday's meeting, he added that they would have to go through over 200 million people to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said that proceedings on the reference filed by the President in the apex court were being held and the Attorney General was giving his arguments. The Attorney General has pleaded that Pakistan was a country with a parliamentary system of government and political parties were an integral part of this system.

Terming the importance of party discipline important in this system, he said interpretation of Article 63A was necessary for lifelong disqualification of turn coats to ensure a stable Parliamentary system.

He said if there were penalties for violators of party discipline, the unholy practice of sale and purchase of people's loyalties would end forever. He said that the loyalties of PTI's elected members were bought and kept in Sindh House, but he saluted those MNAs who turned down such offers and stood by Imran Khan.

He hoped that the Supreme Court in this reference, will impose lifelong disqualification for the members involved in floor crossing and it would give a ruling that their votes would not be counted.