UrduPoint.com

Local PPP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Armed Men

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Local PPP leader shot dead by unknown armed men

Local leader of Pakistan People's Party, Syed Zulifikar Shah alias Kamil Shah was shot dead by unknown armed men here on Wednesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Local leader of Pakistan People's Party, Syed Zulifikar Shah alias Kamil Shah was shot dead by unknown armed men here on Wednesday night.

According to a report, unknown armed men riding on a motorbike opened fire and shot him dead.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities and was handed over to the heirs after conducting post mortem.

Syed Kamil Shah was a former chairman of Union Council Hatri.

Meanwhile, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh visited the crime scene and assured the family members of the deceased that the culprits will soon be arrested.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Fire Post Family

Recent Stories

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against P ..

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris

8 minutes ago
 28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

9 minutes ago
 Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challeng ..

Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challenge in T20I series

9 minutes ago
 Peace & security improve in Balochistan after oper ..

Peace & security improve in Balochistan after operations against miscreants

9 minutes ago
 Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Br ..

Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Bribery Case - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Mo ..

Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moons Delayed Over Weather - Spa ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.