Local PPP leader shot dead by unknown armed men

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Local leader of Pakistan People's Party, Syed Zulifikar Shah alias Kamil Shah was shot dead by unknown armed men here on Wednesday night.

According to a report, unknown armed men riding on a motorbike opened fire and shot him dead.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities and was handed over to the heirs after conducting post mortem.

Syed Kamil Shah was a former chairman of Union Council Hatri.

Meanwhile, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh visited the crime scene and assured the family members of the deceased that the culprits will soon be arrested.