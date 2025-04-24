Local PPP leader’s brother killed over children dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A brother of a local PPP leader was killed after being attacked with a brick by rivals in a dispute arising out of quarrel among children in the city’s busy market at Chowk Rasheed Halvayee, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Sheikh Muhammad Ayub, a noted trader and general secretary of PPP City Muzaffargarh, told police that after a quarrel among children, some elders including accused Tanweer Bablu and his brother Shah Meer started quarrelling with his brother Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob alias Billa. The heated exchange of arguments turned violent when accused Shah Meer hit Sheikh Yaqoob with a brick, causing him severe injury. The injured was rushed to a hospital but he could not survive and succumbed to his injury.

Muzaffargarh city police have registered a case against the accused on the report of complainant Sheikh Ayub and started investigations.

APP/shn