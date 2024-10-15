Open Menu

Local PPP Nazim Killed At Doorstep

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Local PPP nazim killed at doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A former local nazim of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Shahid Gul, was killed by unknown gunmen at the doorstep of his house in the jurisdiction of Lahori Gate of Gulbahar Police Station here Tuesday.

The father of the deceased told police that his 42-year-old son Shahid Gul was shot in the head by unknown armed men in front of his house gate, adding, "They have no enmity with anyone."

He, however, said that his deceased son was active against the menace of ice and drugs in the area and had been raising his voice against it on various forums.

Gulbahar Police registered an FIR and started further probe into the incident. 

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital for the post-mortem report.

