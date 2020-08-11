Local religious cleric killed in accident

A local religious cleric Maulana Ziaul Haq (49) was killed in an accident near City Houaing Scheme on main Daska-Sialkot Road here Tuesday

SIALKOT,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) : A local religious cleric Maulana Ziaul Haq (49) was killed in an accident near City Houaing Scheme on main Daska-Sialkot Road here Tuesday.

Police said that he was traveling on his motorcycle when a truck hit the bike. As a result he diedon the spot. Police have arrested truck driver Aslam and registered a case against him.