Local Religious Cleric Killed In Accident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Local religious cleric killed in accident

A local religious cleric Maulana Ziaul Haq (49) was killed in an accident near City Houaing Scheme on main Daska-Sialkot Road here Tuesday

SIALKOT,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) : A local religious cleric Maulana Ziaul Haq (49) was killed in an accident near City Houaing Scheme on main Daska-Sialkot Road here Tuesday.

Police said that he was traveling on his motorcycle when a truck hit the bike. As a result he diedon the spot. Police have arrested truck driver Aslam and registered a case against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

