Local resources being used to produce cheap electricity: Energy minister

Provincial energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said incumbent government was employing local energy resources to produce cheap electricity to come out from deep-rooted energy crisis once for all

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said incumbent government was employing local energy resources to produce cheap electricity to come out from deep-rooted energy crisis once for all.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said it had initiated solar biogas power system in different villages of the district.

In connection to this, different energy projects of 550 KW were about to complete in Vehari and Samandri which would offer cheap and eco-friendly electricity to about 600 homes.

Hybrid biogas project would provide gas to villages and people living in far flung areas to cook their food at affordable prices. It would also create 1.7 million cheap electricity units, and the entire task was set to be completed until October, this year, he concluded.