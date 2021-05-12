Local Ruet Hilal Committee meeting

Meeting of Local Ruet Hilal Committee and Zonal Committees will be held in Peshawar on Wednesday to observe Shawwal moon

Mufti Shahabuddin will chair a meeting of the non-governmental Ruet Hilal Committee at Masjid Qasim Ali Khan while the zonal committee will meet at the Endowment Hall.

The non-governmental Ruet Hilal Committee will receive evidence of moon sightings at Qasim Ali Khan Masjid.

While the Central or Zonal Ruet Hilal Committees are ready to cooperate if contacted, said members of the local Ruet Hilal Committee.

Evidence regarding Shawwal moon will be examined while final decision on Shawwal moon sighting will be taken by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai.