Local shopkeepers not complying with COVID-19 SoPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Since the country has been grappling with the third wave of COVID-19, the local shopkeepers in the capital are not fully complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect the citizens from the risk of catching this deadly virus.

Majority of the buyers started rushing towards the markets, soon after receiving their salaries, to buy groceries for the holy month of Ramzan without following safety measures, especially maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of virus.

It has been observed that the citizens were observing all the measures to stay safe from the COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic, however, now they are taking it normal and not realizing the sensitivity of the prevailing health crisis in the country.

Those outlets which are ensuring SoPs in a bid to safeguard themselves and their customers from this virus are ensuring only wearing of masks but compromising maintaining social distancing, checking of temperatures and hand sanitizing.

"Overcrowded shops are risky for the shoppers so it is our collective responsibility to avoid crowded places and use face masks and adopt social distancing in case of visiting markets for shopping purposes," Nabeel Afzal, a buyer at Karachi Company, said.

He said when visited one of the grocery stores at G-9 Markaz, he observed that there was no space even to move the trolley in the store while the visitors were not observing any SoPs except fewer were wearing face masks.

" Salman Ahmad, a resident of G-8 Markaz said, soon after his father became the victim of COVID-19 during the first wave, he realized the severity of the situation.

However, the situation in the markets where no one is following precautionary measures reflect non-seriousness of the citizens which is alarming, he said.

The grocery stores near to me which were following complete SOPs in the first wave were now just ensuring wearing of face masks by the buyers, ignoring the important element of COVID-19 SoPs which is social distancing, he said.

Asma Ali, a resident of F-6, was of the view that "I was shocked to see such an overcrowded market these days when the third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak".

If the citizens will not show sense of responsibility in this situation especially on the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the situation can worsen, she said.

She urged the local shopkeepers to adopt precautionary measures to save themselves and as well as their customers from this virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Federal capital during the last many days.

The citizens have been advised to continue following the social distancing, use of face masks and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

