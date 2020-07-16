UrduPoint.com
Local Shopkeepers Should Follow SOPs Like Branded Outlets; Urge Shoppers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Local shopkeepers should follow SOPs like branded outlets; urge shoppers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Majority of the local shopkeepers in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are unable to ensure social distancing and safety measures to contain the coronavirus spread during the shopping for upcoming Eidul Azha.

Contrary to this, all the popular brands' outlets are trying their best to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) in a bid to safeguard themselves and their customers from the infection of the deadly virus through maintaining social distancing, checking temperature, offering hand sanitizers and ensuring masks.

"Overcrowded shops are risky for the shoppers so it is our collective responsibility to avoid crowded places and use mask and adopt social distancing in case of visiting baazars for shopping purpose," Nabeel Afzal, a shopper at Karachi Company, said.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that at least famous brands' outlets are fully complying with the guidelines to curb the COVID-19", he said while talking to APP.

Naila Ameen, a house wife, said, she visited Commercial Market this morning and observed that there was no space even to enter in local congested shops and despite that visitors were shopping violating the distancing rules."She said due to the situation, she moved to one of the branded outlets where the SOPs were being implemented as per directives issued by the government.

She urged the local shopkeepers to adopt precautionary measures to save themselves and as well as their customers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

