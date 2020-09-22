UrduPoint.com
Local Sikh Yatrees Visit Kartarpur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Local Sikh Yatrees visit Kartarpur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:Local Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) Tuesday visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur to participate in the third and last day of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 481st death anniversary.

They performed their religious rituals there.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for the Sikh Yatrees and coronavirus protective measures were also adopted.

The Sikh Yatrees also offered special prayers for global peace, national integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

