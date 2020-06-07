UrduPoint.com
Local Stage Dancer Allegedly Tortured By Armed Outlaws

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Local stage dancer allegedly tortured by armed outlaws

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Armed outlaws allegedly tortured a local stage dancer and took away cash and other valuables from a house here at Kot Addu on Friday night.

According to police sources, local stage dancer Zoya was present at a house when four armed outlaws entered into the house.

The criminals allegedly tortured and injured her with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon. They also looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the house.

Zoya put the application with Kot Addu police station for registration of FIR. She demanded of district police officer Muzaffargarh for stern action against criminals and recovery of her looted valuables.

