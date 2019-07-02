Local traders call on Deputy Commissioner Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Tuesday assured the local business community of resolving their problems on priority basis.

He stated this while a delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajraan led by its President Lala Ghafar Shaikh called on Deputy Commissioner Khairpur.

Talking to the delegation, Deputy Commissioner assured that he would play a vital role in resolving the key issues of the local business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said that he was fully aware of major issues of the traders.