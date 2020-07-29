Local transmission of COVID-19 increases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The local transmission of coronavirus in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other cities of northern Sindh seemed increasing due to non compliance of Covid-19 SOPs and lack of awareness.

Reports said the paramedical staff, who used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while treating Covid-19 patients did not follow the standard procedures for wearing the PPE. It is witnessed that the paramedical staff, instead of leaving PPE at the isolation facilities, is being seen in markets wearing the same PPE. The Covid-19 patients in isolation wards are using common bathrooms that are causing infection to their healthy attendants.

According to reports, the isolation wards do not have sufficient capacity to manage all the Covid-19 victims as well as the capacity of collecting samples for Covid-19 testing is also inadequate. The people also refused to follow Covid-19 SOPs, including social distancing, wearing masks in public places, and the local police were protecting transporters, businessmen, especially hotel owners who have been providing dining facilities at their places, while the authorities seemed to be neglecting it.