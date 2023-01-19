'Local tree species identified to improve air quality'

Scientists of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) identified four species of local trees to improve air quality condition by controlling particulate matter from the atmosphere effectively

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while inaugurating a greenhouse established by Department of Forestry and Range Management UAF here on Thursday. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Chairman Forestry Dr Farrukh Nawaz, Dr Rashid Ahmad Khan, Dr Irfan Ahmad, Director Farms Dr Haroon Zaman Khan, Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Iqrar said that the greenhouse was equipped with artificial rainfall system and this facility was developed under the project "contributing for a breathable future: Characterizing the efficiency of local tree species for controlling particulate matter in Faisalabad" with financial assistance of Tree Fund USA.

He said that UAF scientists Dr Fahad Rasheed and Asif Iqbal ran the project and identified 4 species of local trees which would help in controlling pollutant matters in the environment and improve air quality.

He said that atmospheric pollutants and particulate matter had raised serious health concerns in major cities of Pakistan. He said that the air pollution was causing many deaths worldwide and this ratio was very high in developing and underdeveloped counties.

In these circumstances, it was need of the hour to raise green areas to fight pollution and climate changes which had played havoc not only with agriculture sector but also with human lives, he said, adding that the UAF had taken a right step by establishing a greenhouse as it would play a dynamic role in improving air quality.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Sarfraz Hassan said that Faisalabad being the third major city of Pakistan was a serious victim of lungs cancer cases whereas pulmonary disorder was also escalating in this industrial metropolis.

He stressed the need for expediting the efforts of planting maximum trees to address atmospheric pollution and climate change.

Chairman Forests Dr Farrukh Nawaz said that air pollution and climate hazards could be addressed through dense urban plantation.

Dr Fahad Rasheed also addressed the function and said that trees not only provided wood-based products but also helped in providing services like microclimate improvement, oxygen production, soil fertility and air purification.

Later, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan also visited the experimental site of another research project entitled "agroforestry and climate change: a comparison of microclimate, wheat growth and productivity under alley and mono cropping agriculture system" funded by ALP-PARC.

He said that such projects would bring tangible results for enhancing agri productivity and product diversification.