Local TV cancels contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) A local tv channel cancelled deal with drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar after he used abusive language against Marvi Sarmad in a live TV program.

Qamar had signed a deal for four dramas and one film script with Geo Entertainment for the upcoming year. However, his abusive behavior, inappropriate words for Marvi Sarmad and Aurat March which resulted in outrage on social media with activists, celebrities and many in general calling him out for misogyny.

Geo Entertainment issued a public statement last night to announce the suspension of their "non-exclusive" contract with Qamar last night.

The writer earlier had said that he had set on a journey to stop spread of obscenity in Pakistan. Also, there are reports that he claimed that his wife had asked him to win talks with Marvi Sarmad in Live program.

“My wife asked me to win the talk from that woman (Marvi Sarmad),” the circles close to him quoted him saying as.

UrduPoint also conducted his interview and said that there are “Certain women” who had been funded to talk in the favor of Aurat march.