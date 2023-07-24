Local victim of Greece boat disaster laid to rest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 24 (APP):A local victim of the recent Greece boat disaster Muhammad Yousaf was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard native village Mian Muhammad town in outskirt of Mirpur city on Monday.

His body was drove to the town from Islamabad airport Sunday night.

A large number of people from various parts of the district including relatives, high ranking officials of Mirpur division and district administration attended funeral prayer offered at his native.

Extremely tragic scenes were witnessed as soon the body reached his home.

The deceased left behind a widow and four siblings including two sons and two daughters in his survivors.